Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 15 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Someone in Canada might be a Lotto Max winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, October 15 draw have been revealed and that means someone in Canada could be a whole lot richer right now.
For this draw, the jackpot is $50 million and two Maxmillions are up for grabs as well.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 15
The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on October 15 are 14, 17, 20, 24, 25, 38 and 48. The bonus is 11.
Encore's winning number is 9054664.
Two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were up for grabs with this draw. The winning numbers for those are 3, 6, 10, 29, 36, 37 and 40 and then 3, 7, 9, 16, 33, 36 and 50.
There were no winners of the $50 million grand prize or the Maxmillions so the jackpot for the draw on October 19 will be $55 million with four Maxmillions.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 12
The winning numbers for the previous Lotto Max draw on October 12 were 7, 11, 13, 30, 38, 40 and 43 with the bonus number 45.
Encore was 1244435.
Nobody won the $40 million jackpot that was offered then.
How does Lotto Max work?
The Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.