lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 12 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in — and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, congratulations because you've just won the $40 million jackpot.

Winning such vast quantities would be a fall fairytale. You could treat your family and friends, buy multiple homes and get on their long-awaited vacation of your dreams.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 12

The winning numbers for Tuesday, October 12, were 7, 11, 13, 30, 38, 40 and 43; the bonus ball is 45.

The Encore winning number was 1244435. There were no winners of the $40 million jackpot.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 8

The winning numbers for Friday, October 8, were 5, 16, 19, 21, 23, 31 and 36; the bonus ball is 46.

The Encore winning number was 7553890. There were no winners of the $31 million jackpot.

How does the Lotto Max work?

You need to select the correct seven numbers and bonus ball to win the jackpot. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It costs $5 per play and you get three sets, consisting of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.

Once the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.

