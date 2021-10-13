Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 12 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
Check your winning Lotto Max numbers!
The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in — and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, congratulations because you've just won the $40 million jackpot.
Winning such vast quantities would be a fall fairytale. You could treat your family and friends, buy multiple homes and get on their long-awaited vacation of your dreams.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 12
The winning numbers for Tuesday, October 12, were 7, 11, 13, 30, 38, 40 and 43; the bonus ball is 45.
The Encore winning number was 1244435. There were no winners of the $40 million jackpot.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 8
The winning numbers for Friday, October 8, were 5, 16, 19, 21, 23, 31 and 36; the bonus ball is 46.
The Encore winning number was 7553890. There were no winners of the $31 million jackpot.
How does the Lotto Max work?
You need to select the correct seven numbers and bonus ball to win the jackpot. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
It costs $5 per play and you get three sets, consisting of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.
Once the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.