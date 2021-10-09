Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 8 Are In & It's A $31 Million Jackpot
The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in — and if you're in luck because you matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, you could be winning a huge $31 million.
Just think what you could do with the vast quantity of money. You could buy your forever home, go on that vacation of your dreams or help out family and friends.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 8
The winning numbers for Friday, October 8, were 5, 16, 19, 21, 23, 31 and 36; the bonus ball is 46
The Encore winning number was 7553890. There were no winners of the $31 million jackpot.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5
The winning numbers for Tuesday, October 5 were 2, 10, 18, 19, 25, 42 and 48; the bonus ball is 21.
The Encore winning number was 3573231.
How does the Lotto Max work?
You need to select the correct seven numbers and bonus ball to win the jackpot. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
It costs $5 per play and you get three sets, consisting of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.
Once the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.