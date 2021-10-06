Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in— and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, you could be in line for the $25 million jackpot.

It's a life-changing amount of money that could allow you to buy your dream home, supercar or boat. Or, you could save it for a vacation now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5

The winning numbers for Tuesday, October 5 were 2, 10, 18, 19, 25, 42 and 48; the bonus ball is 21.

The Encore winning number was 3573231.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 1

In case you missed it, the winning numbers for Friday, October 1 were 4, 8, 15, 39, 40, 42, and 48; the bonus ball is 5.

There were no winners of the $20 million jackpot. The Encore winning number was 0790034.

How does the Lotto Max work?

For a chance at winning the draw, you need to pick the correct seven numbers and bonus ball. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers per $5 play. Each set consists of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.

Once the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.

