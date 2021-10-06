Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Check the winning numbers!
The results of Canada's Lotto Max are in— and if you've matched all seven numbers and the bonus ball, you could be in line for the $25 million jackpot.
It's a life-changing amount of money that could allow you to buy your dream home, supercar or boat. Or, you could save it for a vacation now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 5
The winning numbers for Tuesday, October 5 were 2, 10, 18, 19, 25, 42 and 48; the bonus ball is 21.
The Encore winning number was 3573231.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 1
In case you missed it, the winning numbers for Friday, October 1 were 4, 8, 15, 39, 40, 42, and 48; the bonus ball is 5.
There were no winners of the $20 million jackpot. The Encore winning number was 0790034.
How does the Lotto Max work?
For a chance at winning the draw, you need to pick the correct seven numbers and bonus ball. The results are announced at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers per $5 play. Each set consists of seven numbers from 1 to 50. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million.
Once the main Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, additional $1 million Maxmillions prizes are also offered.