Powerball Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 16 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

Toronto Core
Gateway Newstands (444 Yonge St., Toronto): A winning Ontario 49 ticket was bought here worth $2,000,000 from the May 15, 2021 draw.
Express Convenience (1331 Warden Ave., Scarborough): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the March 3, 2021 draw.
Milk Mart Convenience (1034 Pape Ave., Toronto): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the July 3, 2021 draw.
One More Convenience ( 21 Howard St., Toronto): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the March 27, 2021 draw.
Circle K #1440 (948 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 22, 2021 draw.
Sak's Fine Foods (500 Rogers Rd., Toronto): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 11, 2021 draw.
Toronto East
Pioneer Energy (300 Painted Post Dr., Scarborough): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $11,401,277.30 from the April 14, 2021 draw.
Niem Lotto & Variety Centre (3030 Don Mills Rd., Toronto): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the April 28, 2021 draw.
Daisy Mart (3340 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough): A winning Lightning Lotto ticket was bought here worth $325,384.60 from the June 11, 2021 draw.
DTA Convenience and Gifts (5633 Finch Ave. E., Scarborough): A winning Red Hot 10X ticket was bought here worth $250,000.
Petro Canada (3100 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough): A winning Encore Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $100,000 from the March 30, 2021 draw.
Toronto West
Steeles West Convenience (2071 Steeles Ave. W., North York): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the May 21, 2021 draw.
Ross Convenience and Grocery (3932 Keele St., North York): A winning Lightning Lotto ticket was bought here worth $642,196.60 from the May 30, 2021 draw.
Petro Canada (4747 Steeles Ave. W., North York): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $500,000 from the June 18, 2021 draw.
Esso/Circle K #52393 (6255 Bathurst St., North York): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $333,333.40 from the June 15, 2021 draw.
Esso/Circle K #52726 (3514 Weston Rd., North York): A winning Plinko ticket was bought here worth $300,000.
Markham
Centennial Mart (6 Washington St., Markham): A winning Lotto 649 ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 9, 2021 draw.
Max Convenience (1 Mintleaf Gate, Markham): A winning Lightning Lotto ticket was bought here worth $215,153.80 from the March 22, 2021 draw.
Esso/Circle K #52567 (7749 Kennedy Rd., Markham): A winning Encore Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $100,000 from the February 23, 2021 draw.
SDM #640 - Cachet Centre (9255 Woodbine Ave., Markham): A winning Encore Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $100,000 from the April 13, 2021 draw.
MC Convenience (411 Manhattan Dr., Markham): A winning Daily Keno ticket was bought here worth $25,000 from the April 22, 2021 draw.
Mississauga
Starsky Fine Foods Mississauga INC. (2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 8, 2021 draw.
Kim's Convenience (75 Waitline Ave., Mississauga): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 8, 2021 draw.
Hasty Market (3154 Hurontario St., Mississauga): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the February 26, 2021 draw.
Terry Fox Convenience (5390 Terry Fox Way, Mississauga): A winning Lotto Max ticket was bought here worth $1,000,000 from the June 4, 2021 draw.
SDM #1376 Westwood Mall (7205 Goreway Dr., Mississauga): A winning Daily Grand ticket was bought here worth $500,000 from the June 14, 2021 draw.