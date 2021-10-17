Trending Tags

Powerball Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 16 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

Are you in luck?

Powerball Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 16 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
dennizn | Dreamstime

The results of the U.S Powerball are in — and if you've matched all five numbers and the bonus ball, you could be in line for the $60 million jackpot.

Winning the lottery is a life-changing amount of money that could allow you to buy your dream home, supercar or boat. Or, you could save it for a vacation now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.

Powerball Winning Numbers For Saturday, October 16

The winning numbers in the Powerball on Saturday, October 16 were 30, 31, 41, 42, 48; the bonus ball was 3

The Power Play was 3x.

Powerball Winning Numbers For Wednesday, October 13

The winning numbers in the Powerball on Wednesday, October 13 were 23, 29, 47, 59, 60; the bonus ball was 15.

The Power Play was 2x.

How does the Powerball work?

Powerball costs US$2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won. The multiplier number is randomly selected just before each drawing.

The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.

