Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 5 Are In & It's A $35 Million Jackpot
The jackpot just keeps getting bigger!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Friday, November 5, have been revealed and you can now check your tickets.
A jackpot of $35 million is up for grabs with this draw but even if you didn't win the jackpot, you might have won another cash prize, so it can't hurt to see if you matched any numbers!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 5
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 5 draw are 2, 10, 11, 17, 19, 32 and 42. Then the bonus number is 41.
For Encore, the winning number is 4057196.
While there was no winning ticket sold for this draw and nobody is taking home the grand prize, the jackpot for the next draw on Tuesday, November 9, will be $41 million!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 2
Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on November 2 were 7, 13, 18, 30, 33, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 6.
Also, Encore was 8386975.
Nobody in Canada matched all seven numbers to win the jackpot for that $29 million draw.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.