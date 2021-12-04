Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 3 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
This is a massive grand prize!
It's that time again! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 3 draw have been revealed and you can check your tickets.
For this draw, you have the chance to win the big $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 3
The winning numbers for the main Lotto Max draw on December 3 are 7, 18, 22, 35, 37, 43 and 45. Also, the bonus is 44.
If anyone also plays Encore, that winning number is 6620362.
With this draw, two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were available to be won and the winning numbers for those are:
- 2, 8, 10, 11, 44, 46 and 50
- 10, 19, 31, 34, 36, 38 and 43
Nobody in Canada won the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions.
So, the next draw on December 7 will have $55 million up for grabs plus four Maxmillions!
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 30
Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on November 30 were 4, 7, 8, 22, 24, 30 and 49 with a bonus of 42.
As for Encore, the number to get was 8947260.
It was a $32 million jackpot but nobody won the grand prize then so it jacked up to $50 million.
How Does Lotto Max Work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.