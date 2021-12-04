Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 3 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

This is a massive grand prize!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's that time again! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 3 draw have been revealed and you can check your tickets.

For this draw, you have the chance to win the big $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 3

The winning numbers for the main Lotto Max draw on December 3 are 7, 18, 22, 35, 37, 43 and 45. Also, the bonus is 44.

If anyone also plays Encore, that winning number is 6620362.

With this draw, two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were available to be won and the winning numbers for those are:

  • 2, 8, 10, 11, 44, 46 and 50
  • 10, 19, 31, 34, 36, 38 and 43

Nobody in Canada won the $50 million jackpot or the two Maxmillions.

So, the next draw on December 7 will have $55 million up for grabs plus four Maxmillions!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 30

Earlier in the week, the winning numbers for the draw on November 30 were 4, 7, 8, 22, 24, 30 and 49 with a bonus of 42.

As for Encore, the number to get was 8947260.

It was a $32 million jackpot but nobody won the grand prize then so it jacked up to $50 million.

How Does Lotto Max Work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Lottery Winner Asked The Store Clerk If He Was Dreaming After Winning Big

"I think I just won $100,000 – am I dreaming this?"

OLG | Handout

A 63-year-old Ontario lottery winner from Oakville asked a store clerk if he was dreaming after winning a $100,000 prize.

Allan Kilsch won the top prize on Instant Holiday Magic after playing the game previously and winning a few "smaller prizes," according to OLG.

Keep Reading Show less

A Lottery Winner In BC Said The Gas Station Employee Was 'More Excited' Than He Was

He now wakes up "feeling free."

BCLC | Handout

A man in B.C. won $675,000 playing the lottery and is still in disbelief over it.

Mustapha Salmi lives in Vancouver and decided on a whim to buy a Set for Life ticket, instead of his regular crossword or bingo scratch tickets.

Keep Reading Show less

A US Man Won The Lottery After Heart Surgery & The Ticket Was In A 'Get Well Soon' Card

That's one heck of a generous gift 🎁

@mastatelottery | Instagram

You may have received some pretty great gifts in your life, but not many can top this one.

A man from Attleborough, Massachusetts, just scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket while recovering from heart surgery, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 30 Are In & It's A $32 Million Jackpot

Check your tickets! 💸

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, November 30 are out and it's time to check your tickets to see if you scored big.

There's a whopping $32 million available in this draw which could make your bank account quite a bit richer.

Keep Reading Show less