The Lotto 6/49 Jackpot Has Been Won & Someone In Ontario Just Got $8.8 Million Richer
Is there something in the water? Someone in Ontario just won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot and they’re about to be $8.8 million richer... and they're not the only one to win big in the province!
In a notice shared with Narcity on Sunday, December 5, the OLG revealed that the winning ticket was sold somewhere in Mississauga, although the exact location can't be publicly announced right now.
The winner will take home a whopping $8,838,895.20, so if you’re a local you should check your ticket ASAP.
The successful numbers for the Lotto 6/49 draw on Saturday, December 4 are 5, 11, 15, 28, 31 and 47, and the bonus number is 19.
Don’t worry if that’s not where you are, though. The second prize worth a respectable $207,248.90 was won with a ticket sold in Lambton County.
The guaranteed $1 million winning ticket was sold in the Niagara region, while other Ontario tickets won a $100,000 Encore prize in Ottawa, Simcoe County and Grey County.
If you weren’t lucky this time, or didn’t pick up a ticket, the jackpot for the upcoming Lotto 6/49 draw on December 8 is estimated to be a cool $5 million. Not too bad, eh?
Recently, a 63-year-old lottery winner from Oakville had to ask a store clerk if he was dreaming after winning a $100,000 prize.
Justin Szajnowski from Hamilton, on the other hand, knew exactly how he would spend his $250,000 Instant Merry & Bright winnings.
If you played the Lotto Max instead, the numbers for Friday, December 3 are in and you're looking for 7, 18, 22, 35, 37, 43 and 45 to get a shot at the $50 million jackpot. The bonus number is 44.
