Ontario Lottery Winner Says First Thing He's Buying Is A Bathroom For His Wife
""We were hooting and hollering."
New life goal: find someone who treats you the way this Ontario lottery winner treats his wife.
According to OLG, Hamilton resident Justin Szajnowski won a life-altering $250,000 after scoring the Instant Merry & Bright top prize last month.
Szajnowski, who owns a small business, says his big win came after ditching his usual lottery game of choice, Proline, for something new.
"I saw something different at the store and decided to give it a try," he said while collecting his funds at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 41-year-old family man also recalled the moment he checked his ticket and his wife's adorably overwhelmed reaction. "We were hooting and hollering enough to attract the attention of our daughter, who came to see what was going on. It was pretty crazy."
The clear contender for the Best Husband Award says he'll spend the first bit of his jackpot on his partner. "Each step has felt more real. First thing I want to do is give my wife her dream master bathroom. Then we will make some more decisions."