Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Says First Thing He's Buying Is A Bathroom For His Wife

""We were hooting and hollering."

Ontario Lottery Winner Says First Thing He's Buying Is A Bathroom For His Wife
OLG | Handout

New life goal: find someone who treats you the way this Ontario lottery winner treats his wife.

According to OLG, Hamilton resident Justin Szajnowski won a life-altering $250,000 after scoring the Instant Merry & Bright top prize last month.

Szajnowski, who owns a small business, says his big win came after ditching his usual lottery game of choice, Proline, for something new.

"I saw something different at the store and decided to give it a try," he said while collecting his funds at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 41-year-old family man also recalled the moment he checked his ticket and his wife's adorably overwhelmed reaction. "We were hooting and hollering enough to attract the attention of our daughter, who came to see what was going on. It was pretty crazy."

The clear contender for the Best Husband Award says he'll spend the first bit of his jackpot on his partner. "Each step has felt more real. First thing I want to do is give my wife her dream master bathroom. Then we will make some more decisions."

From Your Site Articles

A Lottery Winner Said 'Everyone Went Crazy' In Circle K When He Found Out He'd Won $500K

"We were high-fiving and cheering together!"

BCLC | Handout

A man in Surrey, B.C., just won $500,000 in a lottery draw, and he was at a Circle K store when he found out.

The winner, William Northcott, bought his ticket at the store on the King George Highway, where he also decided to check it.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Check His Ticket 4 Times Before He Could Actually Believe It

"I started playing the lottery regularly last year."

OLG | Press Release

A recent Ontario lottery winner didn't just double-check their ticket after hitting the big time, he quadruple-checked it.

According to OLG, Oakville resident Cansel Aslan won $50,335.40 after nabbing the second place prize in the October 30, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, November 16 Are In & It's A $12 Million Jackpot

The jackpot has started climbing back up again! 📈

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

Time to check your tickets! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Tuesday, November 16 draw are out now, and there is $12 million up for grabs.

Last week's jackpot hit a wild $50 million, but after someone won the big prize the number is now back down. However, it's not a bad chunk of change so plenty of Canadians will still be keeping their fingers crossed!

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Cried The Whole Way Home After Finding Out She Won

Tears of joy!

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was so shocked when she learned she won that she started laughing and crying all at the same time.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Shirley Broomfield won the Lightning Lotto jackpot of $291,366. The earnings had more than doubled from the $125,000 that the top prize originally started as.

Keep Reading Show less