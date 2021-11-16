Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Cried The Whole Way Home After Finding Out She Won

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was so shocked when she learned she won that she started laughing and crying all at the same time.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Shirley Broomfield won the Lightning Lotto jackpot of $291,366. The earnings had more than doubled from the $125,000 that the top prize originally started as.

Broomfield won $2 on a previous Lightning Lotto ticket and decided to play again. This time, the clerk informed her that her winnings were much more than before.

"I started crying and laughing — I was so shocked! It's big money," Broomfield said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I don't know how I got home after that. I was crying the whole way."

After telling her son the good news, he, too, cried tears of joy. "He said I deserve this because I work so hard," Broomfield added.

The Brampton lottery winner plans to set the money aside for future travels to her hometown.

"I would love to travel back home to the Philippines when it's safe to travel again. I haven't seen my family in so long and I miss them," she said.

Not the first winner to be overcome with emotion

Sandra Pilgrim-Stark scored a $1 million prize in the October 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. When the "winner" sound went off while checking her ticket, the clerk told her that she had just won "a lot of money."

"After I found out I won $1 million, I stood in the corner of the store with tears in my eyes in disbelief," Pilgrim-Stark shared while claiming her prize.

She added that she felt like she was "floating on cloud 9," and planned to use her earnings to pay off her mortgage, invest, treat her kids, and travel.

Residents Of This Canadian City Keep Winning The Lottery & The Most Recent Won $1 Million

Somebody else got $55 million! 😵💰

Sask Lotteries

There must be something in the water in this city! There have been so many lottery winners in Saskatoon recently, with four newly-minted millionaires in the last month alone.

The winning streak began last month when a Saskatchewan man won $55 million in the October 19 Lotto Max draw — the second-largest jackpot in the province's history.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 12 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

And there's one magic $50 million ticket out there!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

Someone has struck gold! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the Friday, November 12 draw have been revealed, and there is a big, big winner.

Friday's jackpot hit a staggering $50 million, and according to OLG, one lucky person has won the entire jackpot. If you've thrown your hat in the ring, it's time to check the numbers and see if you're waking up much richer than you were last night!

A Winning Ontario Lottery Ticket Is About To Expire & You Could Miss Out On $20K

You could be a winner and not even know!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Someone in Ontario has a winning lottery ticket and is running out of time to get their prize.

A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $20,000 is about to expire in two weeks if the winner doesn't claim it.

Ontario Lottery Winner Checked His Ticket At 2 Stores Because He Didn't Believe He Won

"I asked the clerk, 'Are you sure that's my prize?'"

OLG | Handout

One Ontario lottery winner is a whole lot richer after matching six out of seven Encore numbers.

Kananathan Kanapathippillai, a furniture company employee, won $100,000 in the Lotto Max draw on October 26 and was in such disbelief of his winnings he had to check his ticket at two stores, according to OLG.

