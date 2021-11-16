Ontario Lottery Winner Cried The Whole Way Home After Finding Out She Won
Tears of joy!
An Ontario lottery winner was so shocked when she learned she won that she started laughing and crying all at the same time.
According to OLG, Brampton resident Shirley Broomfield won the Lightning Lotto jackpot of $291,366. The earnings had more than doubled from the $125,000 that the top prize originally started as.
Broomfield won $2 on a previous Lightning Lotto ticket and decided to play again. This time, the clerk informed her that her winnings were much more than before.
"I started crying and laughing — I was so shocked! It's big money," Broomfield said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I don't know how I got home after that. I was crying the whole way."
After telling her son the good news, he, too, cried tears of joy. "He said I deserve this because I work so hard," Broomfield added.
The Brampton lottery winner plans to set the money aside for future travels to her hometown.
"I would love to travel back home to the Philippines when it's safe to travel again. I haven't seen my family in so long and I miss them," she said.
Not the first winner to be overcome with emotion
Sandra Pilgrim-Stark scored a $1 million prize in the October 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. When the "winner" sound went off while checking her ticket, the clerk told her that she had just won "a lot of money."
"After I found out I won $1 million, I stood in the corner of the store with tears in my eyes in disbelief," Pilgrim-Stark shared while claiming her prize.
She added that she felt like she was "floating on cloud 9," and planned to use her earnings to pay off her mortgage, invest, treat her kids, and travel.
