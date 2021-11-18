Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Check His Ticket 4 Times Before He Could Actually Believe It

"I started playing the lottery regularly last year."

Ontario Lottery Winner Had To Check His Ticket 4 Times Before He Could Actually Believe It
OLG | Press Release

A recent Ontario lottery winner didn't just double-check their ticket after hitting the big time, he quadruple-checked it.

According to OLG, Oakville resident Cansel Aslan won $50,335.40 after nabbing the second place prize in the October 30, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Aslan, who only started playing the lottery regularly last year, opened up about the emotional moment he realized he won while grocery shopping.

"I saw the prize amount on the screen, and I couldn't believe it. I must have checked it four times. I was excited and nervous at the same time," he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The self-employed father, of course, immediately called his fiancee to share the good news.

"She was with our little one at the time, so I called her. She was so happy and excited."

As for his winnings, Aslan says he will save most of the money to buy a home and use the rest on his family. "I would like to treat our little one to some stuff and splurge to treat my family to a staycation somewhere in Ontario," he concluded.

