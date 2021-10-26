Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Couldn't Sleep When He Won Over $5M At 21 Years Old

"This win will completely change my life."

Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Couldn't Sleep When He Won Over $5M At 21 Years Old
OLG| Handout, Lance McMillan | Narcity

A 21-year-old Ontario lottery winner scored big with a Lotto 6/49 top prize of $5,790,419.90 from the October 6 draw, along with an extra $2 win from his Encore selection.

Kilal Taha, a husband and father from Ottawa, told OLG he checked his ticket on the OLG App, and when the "congratulations" message appeared, he went home to share the good news with his wife.

"I went home and showed my wife the ticket thinking I won $5,000. It was my wife who told me it was actually a $5 million win!"

Kilal says he couldn't even sleep the night of his life-changing lottery win and says it "feels like a dream."

"This win will completely change my life," he added.

The new millionaire plans to buy a "big family home" and start a business with his newfound wealth.

