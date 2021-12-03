Ontario Lottery Winner Asked The Store Clerk If He Was Dreaming After Winning Big
"I think I just won $100,000 – am I dreaming this?"
A 63-year-old Ontario lottery winner from Oakville asked a store clerk if he was dreaming after winning a $100,000 prize.
Allan Kilsch won the top prize on Instant Holiday Magic after playing the game previously and winning a few "smaller prizes," according to OLG.
"I played my ticket in my car and started shaking when I realized I won. I went into the store and said to the clerk, 'I think I just won $100,000 – am I dreaming this?'"
When he got home, Kilsch told his partner about his big news and said when he showed her the ticket, "her eyes popped out!"
The lucky winner plans on saving his winnings which will make for a pretty nice nest egg.
How other recent Ontario winners plan on spending their fortunes
Unlike Kilsch, recent lottery winner Justin Szajnowski from Hamilton, who won $250,00 from the Instant Merry & Bright top prize, plans on using his money for his wife's "dream master bathroom."
Antony Lysyk, a lottery winner from Oshawa, who won a prize of $107,477.30 in a Lotto 6/49 draw in October, plans to use his earnings to pay for his children's college tuition and pay off some bills.
On the higher end of lottery fortunes, Bill Tepelenas, Dino Marti, and Kenneth Nitsotolis, a group of three friends who played the Lotto 6/49 lottery from the September 22 draw and won $21,185,218.10, have no plans on what they'll do with their money.
Although with over seven million dollars each, there isn't much that they won't be able to do.