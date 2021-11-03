Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Says 'It Was Unbelievable' Winning 3 Times With The Same Ticket

"It was unbelievable! I woke my wife up and told her right away."

Ontario Lottery Winner Says 'It Was Unbelievable' Winning 3 Times With The Same Ticket
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner can count himself super lucky after winning three times off the same lottery ticket last month.

According to OLG, Mississauga resident Frank Cosentino won $100,000 after matching the last six out of seven Encore numbers in the LOTTARIO draw on October 23, 2021.

As if that wasn't enough, Cosentino also won an additional $6 on his LOTTARIO play and Encore selection, proving once and for all that some people really do have all the luck.

The 57-year-old revealed while collecting his winnings at OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he had to grab his glasses after checking his numbers to make sure he wasn't seeing things. "It was unbelievable! I woke my wife up and told her right away."

The father of two also admitted that he doesn't have a clue what he's going to do with his riches.

"We'll pay some bills and then figure out what to do later," he added.

He's not the first person to win multiple times with the same ticket

Back in March, yet another Ontario lottery player won multiple prizes with the same ticket.

Barrie resident Vergilio Fiore won $86,983.30 in the Poker Lotto All In jackpot, with an additional $5,000 on the instant play of the ticket. This brought his winning total to $92,000.

"The cashier told me I won, and I freaked out. I immediately called my wife and told her I won," he said.

"This is amazing. I've never experienced anything like this before," he added.

