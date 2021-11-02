Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Thought Her Win Was Incorrect & Put The Ticket Back In Her Purse

"I couldn't believe it."

Ontario Lottery Winner Thought Her Win Was Incorrect & Put The Ticket Back In Her Purse
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner was in such disbelief after realizing she won $100,000 that her husband had to break her out of a state of denial.

According to OLG, Brampton resident Boun Ly matched six out of seven Encore numbers during the January 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.

Despite her miraculous luck, Ly admitted while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre that her initial reaction was pretty uneventful, if not overly skeptical.

"I was at the grocery store when I checked my ticket and saw 'Big Winner' and a big number. I couldn't believe it and put the ticket back in my purse."

In fact, she kept thinking the win was incorrect until her husband convince her that she won. "When I realized it was real, I was so excited and happy!"

Boun says she plans to put most of her winnings away for retirement but might buy herself a "nice bag or a piece of jewelry."

Not the first Ontario lottery winner to not believe their win

Ly isn't the only Ontario lottery winner who couldn't believe they scored big.

Back in September, Oshawa resident Roman Stanko said he screamed as loud as he could when he won $25,000 a year for life as Daily Grand's second-place prize.

The skilled trades worker, who opted for the $500,00 lump sum, said "I didn't believe it. I started screaming as loud as I could!"

The 61-year-old father plans on using the money to pay off some bills and enjoy his new freedom.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 29 Are In & It's A $24 Million Jackpot

Are you in for a trick or a treat?

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers again and see if you're in for a trick or a very big treat this time!

For the draw on Friday, October 29, a whopping $24 million is up for grabs.

Keep Reading Show less

This Lotto Winner Plans To Help Those In A 'Tough Spot' With His Historic $55 Million Win

It's the second-largest lotto win in Saskatchewan's history!

Sask Lotteries

A man in Saskatchewan is now $55 million richer as he celebrates the second-largest lotto win in the province's history.

According to a news release on Wednesday, October 27, Saskatoon native Matthew Poppel won the massive jackpot in the October 19 Lotto Max draw.

Keep Reading Show less

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 26 Are In & It's A $19 Million Jackpot

It's time to check your tickets again!

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers are in for October 26 so you can check if your ticket is a winner or a loser.

With this draw, $19 million is up for grabs and that money could go a long way!

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Couldn't Sleep When He Won Over $5M At 21 Years Old

"This win will completely change my life."

OLG| Handout, Lance McMillan | Narcity

A 21-year-old Ontario lottery winner scored big with a Lotto 6/49 top prize of $5,790,419.90 from the October 6 draw, along with an extra $2 win from his Encore selection.

Kilal Taha, a husband and father from Ottawa, told OLG he checked his ticket on the OLG App, and when the "congratulations" message appeared, he went home to share the good news with his wife.

Keep Reading Show less