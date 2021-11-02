Ontario Lottery Winner Thought Her Win Was Incorrect & Put The Ticket Back In Her Purse
"I couldn't believe it."
An Ontario lottery winner was in such disbelief after realizing she won $100,000 that her husband had to break her out of a state of denial.
According to OLG, Brampton resident Boun Ly matched six out of seven Encore numbers during the January 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.
Despite her miraculous luck, Ly admitted while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre that her initial reaction was pretty uneventful, if not overly skeptical.
"I was at the grocery store when I checked my ticket and saw 'Big Winner' and a big number. I couldn't believe it and put the ticket back in my purse."
In fact, she kept thinking the win was incorrect until her husband convince her that she won. "When I realized it was real, I was so excited and happy!"
Boun says she plans to put most of her winnings away for retirement but might buy herself a "nice bag or a piece of jewelry."
Not the first Ontario lottery winner to not believe their win
Ly isn't the only Ontario lottery winner who couldn't believe they scored big.
Back in September, Oshawa resident Roman Stanko said he screamed as loud as he could when he won $25,000 a year for life as Daily Grand's second-place prize.
The skilled trades worker, who opted for the $500,00 lump sum, said "I didn't believe it. I started screaming as loud as I could!"
The 61-year-old father plans on using the money to pay off some bills and enjoy his new freedom.