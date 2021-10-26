Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Tried To Tell His Family He Won But Nobody Would Answer The Phone

"I wanted to share my news with someone!"

OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner found himself in a predicament after hitting a jackpot and discovering no one was around to share the news with.

According to OLG, Guelph resident Vittorio Biliato won an impressive $50,000 in an Instant Bingo draw after playing the game regularly.

"This is my largest win over $100," he revealed while collecting his life-changing winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The former skilled trade worker also opened up about the nerve-wracking moment he realized he was just one number away from a winning ticket.

"I started shaking. I had to get a drink of water and double-check the ticket!"

After realizing he won, Biliato was forced to go on a wild goose chase to get ahold of his family members who failed to pick up the phone.

After calling his children and sister, with no luck, he was finally able to share the good news.

"I wanted to share my news with someone! I called my son in law and finally got a hold of my daughter. She came over right away and gave me a big hug," he joked.

The retiree says he plans to share his winnings with his family.

