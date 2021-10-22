Trending Tags

Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using The Money To Pay For College Tuition For His Kids

"I saw Big Winner appear on the screen and I thought 'Woah!'"

Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using The Money To Pay For College Tuition For His Kids
OLG | Handout

An Ontario lottery winner plans to use his newfound fortune to ensure his kids never have to pay off student loans.

According to OLG, Oshawa resident Antony Lysyk won $107,477.30 after snatching up the second place prize during the October 6, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Lysyk, who plays the lottery regularly, revealed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he'd never experienced a win quite like this in his life.

"This is my largest win," the health care worker gleamed. "I saw Big Winner appear on the screen and I thought 'Woah!'"

The devoted husband and father plans to use his winnings to pay off some bills and his children's college tuition.

