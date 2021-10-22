EN - Money
Ontario Lottery Winner Is Using The Money To Pay For College Tuition For His Kids
"I saw Big Winner appear on the screen and I thought 'Woah!'"
An Ontario lottery winner plans to use his newfound fortune to ensure his kids never have to pay off student loans.
According to OLG, Oshawa resident Antony Lysyk won $107,477.30 after snatching up the second place prize during the October 6, 2021, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Lysyk, who plays the lottery regularly, revealed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he'd never experienced a win quite like this in his life.
"This is my largest win," the health care worker gleamed. "I saw Big Winner appear on the screen and I thought 'Woah!'"
The devoted husband and father plans to use his winnings to pay off some bills and his children's college tuition.