Ontario Lottery Winners Have Played As A Group Of 3 Friends For Years & Just Won $21M
Friendship goals!
You might have a tight-knit group of friends but have you ever won $21 million together?
Ontario lottery winners Bill Tepelenas, Dino Marti, and Kenneth Nitsotolis have been playing together since 2005 and just won a Lotto 6/49 prize of $21,185,218.10 from the September 22 draw.
The lucky group of friends come from the Greater Toronto Area and purchased their winning ticket online.
One member of the trio woke up to the life-changing surprise when they opened their email.
"I opened the email and confetti appeared on the screen! I rubbed my eyes and thought we won $21,000, but there were too many numbers!" Kenneth told OLG.
Kenneth says he FaceTimed his friends to share the news of their newfound wealth. "I had to send them a photo of the win and then they slowly started to believe it!"
The three friends, who are some of Ontario's newest millionaires, have no plans yet for how they will spend their fortune, according to OLG.
Not the first group of friends to win
Back in June, a group of Ontario friends, whose names are Angie Martin, Dara Lavoie, Jami Lynn Viveiros and Natasha Howard, won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.
The group had known each other since elementary school and had been playing the lotto together for six months.
"Everyone was in shock and disbelief when we discovered our win. We're still going to play together," Jami told OLG.
The group planned to use their money for a cottage trip to celebrate the win with their families.