lotto max

A US Man Won The Lottery After Heart Surgery & The Ticket Was In A 'Get Well Soon' Card

That's one heck of a generous gift 🎁

@mastatelottery | Instagram

You may have received some pretty great gifts in your life, but not many can top this one.

A man from Attleborough, Massachusetts, just scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket while recovering from heart surgery, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

And he didn't even buy the ticket; he got it from a friend.

After coming out of open-heart surgery, the last thing Alexander McLeish was expecting was to become a millionaire by the end of the month.

Before heading over to visit McLeish, his friend decided to pop into a Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store to buy a few lottery tickets.

McLeish's friend dropped off a "get well soon" card with three lottery tickets enclosed after the surgery, according to the news release. The tickets were for the $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch game.

McLeish was off to a positive start when he scratched off the first three letters on one card and revealed his initials: A, W and M.

As if that wasn't a big enough sign, there was a second coincidence: his prize-winning card included the word "HEART" on the bottom row.

This isn't McLeish's first rodeo when it comes to winning the lottery. The same friend gave McLeish a lottery ticket for his birthday a couple of years ago, and he ended up winning $1,000.

McLeish claimed his money on November 26 at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the cash option and got a one-time payment before tax of $650,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket will also be receiving a $10,000 bonus.

