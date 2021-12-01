A US Man Won The Lottery After Heart Surgery & The Ticket Was In A 'Get Well Soon' Card
That's one heck of a generous gift 🎁
You may have received some pretty great gifts in your life, but not many can top this one.
A man from Attleborough, Massachusetts, just scored a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket while recovering from heart surgery, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
And he didn't even buy the ticket; he got it from a friend.
After coming out of open-heart surgery, the last thing Alexander McLeish was expecting was to become a millionaire by the end of the month.
Before heading over to visit McLeish, his friend decided to pop into a Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store to buy a few lottery tickets.
McLeish's friend dropped off a "get well soon" card with three lottery tickets enclosed after the surgery, according to the news release. The tickets were for the $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch game.
McLeish was off to a positive start when he scratched off the first three letters on one card and revealed his initials: A, W and M.
As if that wasn't a big enough sign, there was a second coincidence: his prize-winning card included the word "HEART" on the bottom row.
This isn't McLeish's first rodeo when it comes to winning the lottery. The same friend gave McLeish a lottery ticket for his birthday a couple of years ago, and he ended up winning $1,000.
McLeish claimed his money on November 26 at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the cash option and got a one-time payment before tax of $650,000.
The store that sold the winning ticket will also be receiving a $10,000 bonus.