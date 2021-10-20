Trending Tags

BC Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For 20 Years Before $5.8 Million Jackpot

"Apparently everyone in Prince Rupert had found out."

BC Lottery Winner Played The Same Numbers For 20 Years Before $5.8 Million Jackpot
BCLC

A woman in B.C. said it has taken 20 years of playing the same lottery numbers before she won a mammoth $5.8 million jackpot.

Juanita Parnell, from Prince Rupert, matched all six numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw on October 6. She played with the numbers 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, and 46.

She shared the jackpot which another winner from Ontario and took home $5,790,419.90.

Speaking about her win, she said: "I was in a rush [to buy my ticket]. I had actually forgotten and was hurrying to buy [before sales closed for the draw], and was worried I would miss the numbers."

She said that her winning numbers don't have any special connection but remembers using them for a Quick Pick lottery draw two decades ago.

On her plans for the money, she would like to take her grandchildren to Disneyland because they've "never been able to go on a vacation together all at once."

Her win follows a winning trend in B.C. after Susan Friesen, from Hope, B.C. won $1 million and credited the name of her town for her success.

