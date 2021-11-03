BC Lottery Winner Found Out He'd Won $675K In Starbucks & He's Wasting No Time Spending It
He has big plans!
A B.C. man can now fulfill his dreams of travelling the world after he found out he'd won the Lotto Set for Life scratchcard — in Starbucks.
Ryan Spibey, from Port Moody, bought the ticket from Petro-Canada in Burnaby and was having coffee when he found out that he was $675,000 wealthier.
He plans to spend some of the winnings on a trip to Japan and the South Pacific with his family.
"I just happened to be at Starbucks and there was nobody around," he recalled. "It was really special for me. I was in shock."
"I always thought one day it could be me… I dreamed of winning and the feeling is like being on top of the world."
After learning about his mega win, the first people Spibey told were his parents and he plans to take his family out for a steak and lobster dinner with his winnings.
"They were just shocked and my mom actually started crying tears of joy for me," he said.
"This will change my life. Everyone has dreams and travelling is the highest on my dream list. It's very exciting."