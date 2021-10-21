Someone In West Vancouver Has Just Won $10 Million On The Lotto & They Don't Even Know Yet
Check your tickets!
A lottery player who bought a ticket in West Vancouver is currently totally unaware that in their pocket, or at home, is a ticket worth an incredible $10.2 million.
That life-changing amount of money was won on the Lotto 6/49 draw on October 20. The winning numbers were 6, 9, 34, 35, 48 and 49. The bonus ball was 41.
Another winner, who took part in the Extra part of the Lotto draw on October 20, also won $500,000 but has yet to claim their prize. The Extra winning numbers were 4, 40, 54 and 90.
Lottery players in B.C. have had a winning streak in 2021, netting more than $70 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.
October 6's draw saw Prince Rupert's Juanita Parnell take home $5.8 million after playing the same numbers for 20 years.
Another winner, Susan Friesen, said the luck of where she lives, in Hope, B.C., must have helped her towards her $1 million win.