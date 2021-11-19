A Lottery Winner Said 'Everyone Went Crazy' In Circle K When He Found Out He'd Won $500K
"We were high-fiving and cheering together!"
A man in Surrey, B.C., just won $500,000 in a lottery draw, and he was at a Circle K store when he found out.
The winner, William Northcott, bought his ticket at the store on the King George Highway, where he also decided to check it.
BCLC said that when he first put the ticket through the machine, he thought "something was up."
He then gave the ticket to the person working to check on his machine, who then confirmed the massive win.
He said that "everyone went crazy," in the store with excitement.
Northcott recalls the fellow customers all "high-fiving and cheering together," sharing the joy of the win.
"Wow, this is surreal. This is a lot of money," he said he thought to himself at the time.
He told BCLC that he plans to use some of the money to take the train from Surrey to Toronto since he likes the train better than flying. He also is going to use his winnings to retire a bit earlier than expected, getting to spend more quality time with his grandson.