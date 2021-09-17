Trending Tags

This BC Lottery Winner Just Became A Millionaire & An Instant Celeb All At Once

"I feel bubbly," he said. 🍾

BCLC | Handout

One lucky B.C. man is now $1 million richer thanks to a winning B.C. lottery ticket.

"It's a wonderful feeling, it's hard to express," said Edward Perry in a news release from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on Thursday, September 16. "I feel bubbly."

A musician who owns over 85 instruments, the 53-year-old became a bit of an instant celebrity when he checked his ticket and saw he'd won the $1 million prize.

"I shut the machine down," he said in the release. "People at the store wanted to take pictures with me."

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Perry said he plans on celebrating by treating his family in Ontario to a fancy dinner.

"I'll have a catered dinner with whatever food and drinks they want," he said.

