A US Lottery Winner Found Out She Won By Checking Her Spam Folder & The Email Was Legit

She won a $3-million Mega Millions prize!

A US Lottery Winner Found Out She Won By Checking Her Spam Folder & The Email Was Legit
@MILottery | Twitter

Always check your spam folder.

A woman in Michigan was shocked to learn that she'd won a $3-million Mega Millions prize from an email in her spam folder, after forgetting about the draw entirely for a few weeks.

Laura Spears, from Oakland County, Michigan, bought a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery on December 31, in hopes of getting lucky before the end of 2021. She told the Michigan Lottery that she bought a $2 ticket in the draw because she saw an ad on Facebook that the jackpot was getting pretty big.

Earlier this month, while she was looking for a missing e-mail in her spam folder, she found out that her numbers ended up matching the five white balls with numbers drawn on New Year's Eve: 02-05-30-46-6.

"I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged into my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!” said the 55-year-old, who also shared that she will now be retiring sooner than anticipated.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," she added jokingly.

The current Mega Millions jackpot sits at $396 million, and there hasn't been a grand prize winner since an Arizona family won $108 million in October.

It's been a year since someone won $1.05 billion in the Mega Millions draw, and that winner was also a resident of Michigan.

So if there's one lesson to take away from this, it should be to always remember to check your junk mail!

