A California Woman Accidently Bought A Winning Lottery Ticket All Thanks To A 'Rude Person'
"I didn’t really believe it at first."
Most of us would probably endure way more than a few seconds of bad manners to take home $10 million.
A moment of uncomfortable behaviour from a stranger caused a U.S. woman to win a massive jackpot in the California State Lottery after she was bumped into by a "rude person."
According to the California State Lottery, in November 2021, LaQuerda Edwards was feeding $40 into a lottery machine in Tarzana, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, inside of a Vons Supermarket when a wild twist of fate happened.
When she was choosing the games she wanted, she was bumped into by "some rude person" which caused her to select a $30 ticket as opposed to her regular array of multiple cheaper priced tickets.
"He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door," said Edwards to California State Lottery Officials.
But that $30 dollar ticket turned out to be her ticket to riches — it ended up being the game's jackpot of $10 million USD.
"I didn’t really believe it at first," said the lotto winner, detailing how she kept looking at the ticket as she drove. "I almost crashed my car. I just kept thinking 'this can’t be right.'"
But it was right. Thanks to the (un)kindness of a stranger, Edwards became a jackpot winner.
"I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!'" continued Edwards.
She also told the California State Lottery that she intends to buy a home and start a nonprofit with her winnings.
So take this as a lesson: while yes, bumping into a stranger and not saying anything is quite rude, there's a good chance you will be forgiven if your bump allows that person to win millions of dollars. But that's just a guess!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.