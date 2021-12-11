Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 10 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot

That's a lot of money!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 10 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Get your tickets out! The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 10 draw have been announced and you might just be a couple of million dollars richer.

This draw had a jackpot of a cool $60 million as well as six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 10

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw on December 10 are 7, 21, 27, 32, 45, 46 and 49. Then the bonus is 19.

For Encore, the number to have is 3500810.

No winning ticket that matched all seven numbers has been sold and so the $60 million jackpot is unclaimed.

With this draw, six Maxmillions worth $1 million each are up for grabs.

The winning numbers for those are:

  • 1, 3, 4, 11, 12, 20, 30
  • 2, 4, 13, 26, 31, 36, 47
  • 3, 11, 21, 23, 32, 33, 43
  • 5, 14, 27, 29, 33, 34, 42
  • 10, 17, 24, 25, 26, 33, 41
  • 14, 15, 20, 21, 26, 27, 35

There were four winners for the Maxmillions. Two lucky people in Quebec each won $500,000 and someone in B.C. and in Atlantic Canada each won $1 million.

For the draw that's happening next week on December 14, a grand prize of $65 million is up for grabs as well as eight Maxmillions!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 7

The winning numbers for the Lotto Max draw were December 7 were 9, 16, 19, 24, 27, 34 and 40. Then the bonus was 7. For Encore, the number to have was 3179728.

Four Maxmillions worth $1 million each were up for grabs. The winning numbers for those were:

  • 1, 15, 25, 30, 36, 38 and 47
  • 3, 11, 20, 31, 37, 43 and 45
  • 10, 16, 34, 37, 40, 41 and 46
  • 12, 17, 30, 32, 37, 41 and 45

Nobody won the main jackpot, but someone in Ontario did win $1 million!

How Does Lotto Max Work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

