Lotto Max Winner From BC Treated His Family To A Prime Rib & Lobster Dinner With His Win
"It feels so amazing…like pins and needles!"
A Lotto Max winner who loves to fish landed a huge catch when he found out he was $500,000 richer.
Steve Preston, from Langley, B.C. was playing the Extra option in the Lotto Max draw on December 24 last year and said he got a big surprise when he checked the numbers.
“I scanned the ticket in the machine at the store and then the retailer checked it,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it – I was in shock!”
He wasn't the only person in his family who was in total disbelief at the news, either.
When all of the zeros popped up next to his winning total, he said his children and colleagues were also shocked, especially once he told them about his winnings over the holidays.
To celebrate, he treated his family to a New Year’s Eve prime rib and lobster dinner.
“It feels so amazing…like pins and needles,” he told the BC Lottery Corporation. “Absolutely life-changing...I am very excited.”
When asked what he plans to do with the money, he said the first item on his bucket list is a fishing vacation.
He also plans to pay off his mortgage and give some of his winnings to his children.
Preston isn't the first big winner in B.C. in the Lotto Max. Lottery winners in B.C. won a combined $891 million in 2021, including Christine Lauzon, from Burnaby, who won a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in September.
Anthony Gartner, from Prince George, also won $130,000 close to the holiday season, and when he told his sister about his newfound fortune, she said she wanted a swimming pool.