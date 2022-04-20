26 Lotto Max Winners From BC Scored $250K On April Fools Day & It Wasn’t A Joke
The entire office got a pizza lunch. 🍕
A group of co-workers in B.C. got super lucky on April Fool's Day, taking home $250,000 in the Lotto Max draw.
The office full of lottery winners each have their own plans for the winnings — but they did splurge on a pizza lunch for the team.
Before work one of the winners, named Alexander Abuzo, checked the group's Lotto Max ticket that they collectively purchased, and found out that they had won big.
Abuzo scanned the winning ticket through the Lotto! App on his phone, discovering that the group had won big in the April Fool's Day draw.
“I jumped when I saw the amount,” Abuzo said.
The life-changing winning ticket was purchased from Rainbow Market in Richmond, B.C.
When Abuzo broke the exciting news to all of his co-workers they had the exact same response as he did — everyone started jumping up and down!
On the prank-filled day, this win was thankfully not a joke.
Groups like this are able to play the lottery by assigning a group caption, to manage the money collection of everyone and buy the tickets. The group captain also tracks the winnings.
If you want your office to be the next one celebrating with some pizza, you can download the Group Play Agreement Form.
Luck is in the air for so many people — another B.C. lottery winner also had an ultra-shocking this year. When she found out that she had won, she actually left the hair salon in the middle of a haircut to go claim her money.