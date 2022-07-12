NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought He Won $10 Because He Didn't Have His Glasses On & It Was $1M

The winning couple checked the ticket in between kids' soccer games!

Western Canada Editor
Lottery winners Jennifer and Michael Strange.

BCLC

A Lotto Max-winning couple from B.C. found out they won big after one of them decided to check their lottery ticket in between kids' soccer tournament games.

At first, Michael Strange thought they had won $10, thanks to the fact that he was not wearing his glasses, but then found out that they were taking home $1 million from the June 3 Lotto Max draw.

The two parents, Michael and Jennifer Strange, live in Kamloops, B.C. and said they were shocked to discover the win.

Michael said, "I checked it again and realized there were a lot more zeros than $10!"

Although Michael was super excited about the massive win, he actually waited until the soccer tournament was over before telling the family.

"Our parents are exhilarated and so excited for us," said Jennifer.

The new millionaires are going to buy a new car with their winnings and upgrade their home with some renovations.

As for how it feels to win $1 million, Michael said that it is "life-changing."

"We're speechless. It will upgrade our life and will add financial security in a topsy-turvy world," he added.

The couple bought the lucky lottery ticket from a Shoppers Drug Mart on Summit Drive in Kamloops.

It seems like British Columbians have been scoring big while playing the Lotto Max. Recently a group of nurses in the province won after years of playing together and another winner took home a whopping $2 million just a few days before celebrating her birthday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

