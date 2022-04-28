NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Lotto Winner From BC Got The Best Birthday Gift Ever When She Found Out She Won $2M

Vancouver Staff Writer
A lotto winner got $2 million richer just a few days before her birthday — which is basically the best gift ever.

The lucky lottery winner was Beverly (Christine) Gilbert, from Kelowna, B.C., and she almost couldn't believe that she had won the massive prize.

Gilbert bought the BC/49 ticket for the April 6, 2022 draw from the Capri Shopping Centre in Kelowna, and checked it at her home.

When she saw the winning numbers, she started second-guessing if she had actually won. It was true though — in seconds, she had become a millionaire.

“I had to scan it a lot to make sure,” she said.

"It was surreal seeing all of the numbers match," Gilbert added.

She wasn't the only person in her family who was super excited about the big win.

“I was talking to my youngest daughter on the phone when I checked my ticket… they were both very excited,” said Gilbert.

A trip to Europe was already in the works but now with this win, she can really go all out during her vacation.

“I had this trip planned with a friend and now it’s definitely going to get an upgrade! I also will purchase a condo, pay off my car and do some investing," she said.

“I’m in disbelief. This is going to make retirement so much better,” Gilbert added.

Apparently, a lot of B.C. residents have had success with BC/49 prizes. In 2021 more the $17 million had been won, according to BCLC Media Relations.

Loading...