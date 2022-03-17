Editions

Someone In Vancouver Won $6M On The Lotto 6/49 Last Night & Here Are The Winning Numbers

Check your tickets, it hasn't been claimed yet!

A woman holding a Lotto 6/49 sign.

A lucky lottery player in Vancouver is sitting on an incredible $6 million after landing the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

It's time to check your tickets because, according to British Columbia Lottery Corporation, it was the only ticket in Canada to match all six winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16.

In the same draw, a ticket bought in Nanaimo matched 4/4 numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

The specific location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

The jackpot follows another huge win for uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner, from Chilliwack, who won an incredible $8 million from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.

They said they'll be celebrating in a very Canadian way — by having a big family BBQ.

They are both looking to go shopping for some new wheels and Travis s thinking about retiring early with his winnings

"It’s so exciting… new place, new vehicle and some new golf clubs," John said at the time.

The Lotto Max jackpot hasn't been won for several weeks, which means it has reached an incredible $60 million jackpot for Friday, March 18 draw.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 15 were 3, 7, 12, 17, 23, 38 and 40. Also, the bonus number was 27. No one won the main jackpot but two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec did win Maxmillions.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

