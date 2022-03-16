Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 15 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Four Maxmillions are also up for grabs! 💰
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 15 are out and it's time to check your tickets to see if you won anything.
With this Lotto Max draw, there is a massive $55 million jackpot up for grabs along with four Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 15
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 15 draw are 3, 7, 12, 17, 23, 38 and 40. Also, the bonus number is 27.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 8104688.
For the four Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 11, 29, 43, 45, 48 and 50
- 10, 19, 21, 34, 36, 38 and 47
- 8, 19, 24, 28, 29, 31 and 47
- 14, 21, 30, 37, 40, 44 and 47
No one won this week's main jackpot but two lucky people did win Maxmillions.
Those people live in Ontario and Quebec, so if you bought a ticket and live in those provinces, make sure you double-check your numbers!
Since the $55 million pot went unclaimed, the prize for Friday, March 18 will be a massive $60 million. There will also be six individual Maxmillions up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 11
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 11 draw were 5, 7, 12, 22, 28, 43 and 47. The bonus number to have was 1.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number was 3688410.
For the two Maxmillions prizes, the winning numbers were:
- 5, 8, 9, 29, 32, 47 and 50
- 5, 10, 18, 26, 34, 38 and 46
While there was no winning ticket sold for the $50 million jackpot, there was a winning ticket sold in Ontario for one of the Maxmillions.
Since nobody is taking home the grand prize, it bumped the March 15 prize up to $55 million with four Maxmillion prizes as well.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.