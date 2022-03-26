Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 25 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
And there's 13 individual prizes of $1 million up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25 have been revealed so check it's time to check your tickets!
For this Lotto Max draw, a whopping $70 million jackpot is up for grabs as well as 13 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each to available to be won.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25 are 3, 7, 16, 18, 27, 32 and 37. The bonus number is 17.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 6262807.
With the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 04, 10, 13, 15, 26 and 45
- 3, 6, 16, 27, 31, 33 and 42
- 4, 14, 15, 34, 37, 43 and 48
- 7, 9, 18, 32, 39, 41 and 49
- 9, 12, 17, 24, 27, 36 and 38
- 12, 21, 23, 25, 37, 49 and 50
- 17, 18, 26, 27, 30, 31 and 36
- 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 22 and 31
- 4, 6, 27, 29, 31, 32 and 38
- 6, 15, 21, 26, 27, 31 and 35
- 7, 16, 19, 20, 26, 39 and 43
- 10, 12, 21, 25, 27, 34 and 45
- 12, 24, 25, 28, 39, 44 and 50
Lotto Max winning numbers for Wednesday, March 23
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 23 were 14, 16, 20, 26, 33, 36 and 48. Then, the bonus number was 1.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 5527489.
Then for the Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 4, 7, 17, 21, 25, 27 and 33
- 6, 12, 35, 38, 41, 43 and 49
- 9, 14, 20, 25, 39, 40 and 41
- 9, 19, 21, 25, 28, 43 and 44
- 6, 8, 9, 13, 17, 46 and 47
- 7, 9, 12, 15, 32, 33 and 44
- 9, 17, 18, 30, 38, 42 and 50
- 10, 17, 19, 20, 25, 30 and 33
No one winning ticket was sold for the main $65 million jackpot which bumped the draw on March 25 up to a whopping $70 million!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.