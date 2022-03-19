Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 18 Are In & It's A $60 Million Jackpot
A bunch of $1 million prizes are also up for grabs! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed for the draw on March 18 so check your tickets now!
For this Lotto Max draw, a massive $60 million jackpot is available to be won and six Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each are also up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 18
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 18 are 5, 7, 12, 18, 26, 29 and 46. Then, the bonus number is 25.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 9386183.
With the Maxmillions draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 5, 8, 24, 28, 44 and 45
- 2, 7, 12, 21, 32, 46 and 47
- 4, 19, 23, 26, 36, 41 and 46
- 11, 12, 19, 23, 24, 26 and 47
- 12, 21, 25, 29, 34, 37 and 40
- 13, 15, 21, 25, 26, 38 and 46
Nobody in Canada has won the $60 million grand prize with this draw but there were two winning tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec for the Maxmillions!
Since no ticket matching all seven numbers has been sold, the next draw on March 22 will offer a huge $65 million jackpot along with eight $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 15
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 15 draw were 3, 7, 12, 17, 23, 38 and 40, with 27 as the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number was 8104688.
Then for the Maxmillions, the winning numbers were:
- 1, 11, 29, 43, 45, 48 and 50
- 10, 19, 21, 34, 36, 38 and 47
- 8, 19, 24, 28, 29, 31 and 47
- 14, 21, 30, 37, 40, 44 and 47
No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot then but there were two winning selections for Maxmillions that were sold in Ontario and Quebec!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.