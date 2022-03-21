Lotto Max Winner From BC Will Keep Working As A Caregiver & Calls Her Win 'A Blessing'
"I just feel so happy!"
A caregiver from B.C. described her recent Lotto Max win as "a blessing" and is looking forward to having "more happiness" in his life.
Joanna Danielewicz realized she had won an incredible $243,242.50 from the Lotto Max draw on December 31 last year after checking her tickets while at home.
The North Vancouver resident told BCLC that she considers herself a happy, positive person and said she was shaking with excitement after learning about her big Lotto Max win.
"I just feel so happy… it’s a blessing," she explained. "This win makes me feel so happy along with my lifestyle."
Danielewicz said she called her daughter first to share the news.
"I sent her a screenshot of the app and she looked the numbers up online and said, 'yes Mom you won!' I truly didn’t believe it… my daughter was so happy for me."
Danielewicz said she has no plans to stop working as a caregiver, despite her big lottery win, and hopes the money will help add additional happiness to her life
"This is life-changing for more happiness. I’ve offered to gift some to my kids, but they declined and said this win is for me. They are so thoughtful," she added.
Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner, from Chilliwack, B.C. were also recent lottery winners too, after the pair landed $8 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.
And, you could be lucky too, as someone in Vancouver is yet to claim the winning numbers for a $6 million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.
The Lotto Max jackpot currently stands at $65 million after no one hit the big prize in the draw on Friday, March 18.