Lotto Winners From BC Are Celebrating Their Huge $8M Win In The Most Canadian Way
Congratulations! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
Two family members from B.C. won an incredible $8 million on the lottery — and they've both got big plans for their new-found winnings.
Uncle and nephew John and Travis Bonner, from Chilliwack, netted the multi-million-dollar winning numbers from the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9. Their winning numbers 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, 42 including the bonus number 15.
John told BCLC that he was at home enjoying a morning coffee when he decided to check their ticket and was "flabbergasted" when he realized they had hit the jackpot.
"I just kept seeing more and more numbers and then I saw there was a winning ticket in Chilliwack and knew it was real," John said when he learned that they had won $8,068,948.30.
"I was at work and John called me on my break… I didn’t believe it," said Travis. "I was walking around confused all day and I knew things were going to change."
On finding out they were now millionaires, John and Travis had a hard time keeping it a secret.
"My brother called me bragging about his recent Slots win that he won at the casino and I said, 'I can do you one better,'"said John. "He was shocked."
"I broke down and told my mom," Travis explained. "She was so happy!"
The pair, who purchased their ticket at Unsworth Market, plan to spend the first part of their winnings on a big family BBQ to celebrate.
They are both also looking to go shopping for some new wheels.
"It’s so exciting… new place, new vehicle and some new golf clubs," John added.
Travis said he is thinking about retiring early with his winnings.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.