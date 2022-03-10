An Unclaimed Lottery Ticket Worth $8M Was Just Sold In BC & Here Are The Winning Numbers
Are you the lucky winner?! 💰
Have you purchased a lotto ticket recently? Check your pockets because an unclaimed lottery ticket worth a whopping $8 million was just sold in B.C.
According to BCLC, a lottery ticket purchased in Chilliwack, B.C., for the Wednesday, March 9 draw, was the only one in all of Canada to match all six numbers.
So, if you purchased a lottery ticket from Chilliwack, hurry and check your ticket now because could be the next Lotto 6/49 jackpot winner.
The winning numbers from the March 9 draw are 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, and 42. If you'e chosen those numbers, you might just be able to quit your job on the spot or book that vacation you've always dreamed of.
Don't get yourself down if you didn't win — there are some more prize winners in B.C. as well.
BCLC said that one ticket that was purchased in Victoria B.C., and another ticket purchased on PlayNow.com, are the lucky winning tickets of $500,000 each.
Plus, there is another winning ticket out there that was purchased in New Westminster, B.C, for winnings of $100,774.60.
It looks like people in B.C. have hit some lucky lotto purchases recently.
Winning the Lotto 6/49 with all six numbers has some intense odds, too. According to BCLC, only 1 in 13,983,816 tickets purchased will actually win.
So, whoever purchased this winning ticket from Chilliwack, B.C. is one extremely lucky person. Hopefully, the winner checks their tickets and realizes the amount they have won.
Good luck!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.