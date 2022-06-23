A Bunch Of Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Are About To Expire In Ontario & One Is Worth $100K
Don't miss out.
If you're a sporadic gambler who buys Ontario lottery tickets every once in a while, often forgetting about them, then you might want to do some pocket digging, friend.
According to OLG, a handful of winning lotto tickets are set to expire next month, and at least one of them is worth a life-changing amount.
The ticket closest to the chopping block is an Encore Lotto Max prize worth $10,000, which was sold in Mississauga on July 2, 2021.
All OLG lottery tickets expire 12 months after their reported draw dates.
Meanwhile, an Encore prize worth a staggering $100,000 will expire on July 28, 2022. The ticket was sold in Richmond Hill. As if the GTA didn't have a bad enough rep for misplacing big cash prizes.
The last two unclaimed Lotto 649 winnings each worth $10,000, were sold on the same date, July 31, 2021, in Toronto's east and core regions.
Of course, this isn't the first time that provincial fortunes have faced extinction.
Earlier this month, OLG warned residents to check their old tickets after revealing that a prize worth a whopping $500,000 was on the verge of expiring.
Forgetful people sometimes experience a lot of FOMO, especially those who tend to stuff things in a drawer or jacket and forget about them.
"A lot of times tickets get lost in jacket pockets," Tony Bitonti, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation spokesperson, told Narcity at the time.
So, if you've got any old pants or coats that you haven't worn in a year, you might want to give them a quick search.
