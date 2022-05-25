An Unclaimed Ontario Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Is About To Expire & It Could Be Yours
Are you forgetting something?
If you signed up for OLG months ago and are only remembering that you did as you read this, you might want to check your emails or else.
The gaming corporation revealed in a press release on Wednesday that there are just two weeks left to claim an Encore prize worth a glorious $10,000.
The winning ticket (0 – 1 – 9 – 7 – 7 – 2 – 7 ) was sold in Uxbridge during June 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.
In order to win the sizeable prize, players must match the first six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order, and claim their reward within a year to the draw date.
If you're currently discovering that this person, who somehow bought a lottery ticket and forgot about it, is you, then you're going to want to breathe and follow these steps.
The company states that the ticket owner must fill in the ticket's back portion and sign it before contacting OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.
Oh, and don't worry about the embarrassment factor, as it turns out lots of people buy winning lottery tickets and then forget to check their numbers or lose them.
Earlier this month, OLG advised Lotto 6/49 players in the Prince Edward/Hastings County region to check their tickets after a jackpot prize of $11,036,139 was sold in the area.
And that was after the company revealed that two prizes, including a Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $25,000 and an Encore ticket worth $100,000, were days away from expiring.
Check your junk folder, folks.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.