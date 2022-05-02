An Unclaimed $11 Million Lottery Ticket Was Sold In Ontario So Check Your Tickets Fast
Your life could change forever.
Check your emails and pockets, you procrastinators! A winning Ontario lottery ticket, worth over $11 million, has just been sold in the province, and it could literally just be chilling in your jeans.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is advising Lotto 6/49 players in the Prince Edward/Hastings County region to check their tickets after a jackpot worth $11,036,139 went unclaimed.
The yet-to-be claimed prize was sold on April 30, 2022, which means someone's been walking around baffling, unaware that they are now a multi-millionaire since Saturday.
It was quite the day for lotto die-hards, with OLG also confirming that a guaranteed $1 million prize was won in Scarborough.
Jackpot draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, each play costs $3 and tickets are up for grabs until 10:30 p.m. on draw nights.
The popular game starts off at $5 million and continues to grow until it is won. The jackpot previously got up to $70 million back in March, when people seemed to be winning everything but the main prize.
"OLG is anxiously waiting to have the ticket holder(s) come forward to claim these life changing prizes," an excerpt from the advisory reads.
The latest wins may be stress-inducing, but they are hardly surprising. After all, Ontario has hardly been a dead zone for big winners this spring.
A couple, who'd been playing the lottery for over three decades, recently scored a winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million. So, it gets wholesome from time to time.
