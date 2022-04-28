Ontario Lottery Winners Score $1M & Are A Couple Who Have Been Playing For Over 38 Years
The great grandparents plan on seeing "more of the world."
Ontario lottery winners Phyllis and Richard Ellery may be some of the luckiest great grandparents in Richmond Hill.
The married couple have been playing the lottery for over 38 years, according to OLG, and scored a winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million on March 29, 2022, in the Lotto Max draw.
Phyllis told OLG that they are "regular players of LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX" and always "choose Quick Picks."
Phyllis says she checked their winning ticket at home, but she didn't realize they had won at first.
"I double checked it using the OLG App and that’s when I saw we won. I thought it was for much less, until Richard came to have a closer look."
"I thought it was $100,000 and had to look at it closer to notice the additional zero. We were surprised!" said Richard.
Phyllis says their family was "over the moon" when they found out about the pair's good fortune.
Richard and Phyllis plan to share their newfound wealth with their family and travel the world while saving some of their dough "for the future."
"It’s been fun to dream about enjoying this money knowing we’ve won. It's awesome," Richard commented.
"We enjoy travelling, so this win will help us see more of the world," said Phyllis.
The married couple aren't the only longtime players to win big in Ontario.
Recently Robin Duncan of Burlington won $1 million in the March 8 2022 Lotto Max draw after matching seven of the Encore numbers in the proper order. Duncan told OLG she had been playing weekly for a decade prior to her big win.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.