lotto max

Several Winning Ontario Lottery Tickets Were Just Sold & One Was Worth $60 Million

So many lucky people!

Toronto Staff Writer
A person buying tickets at OLG kiosk in Toronto.

A person buying tickets at OLG kiosk in Toronto.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Putting off checking your Ontario lottery ticket? Well, today is the day to open up your mobile app and take a good look because you might be $60 million richer.

According to OLG, a winning ticket worth a whopping $60 million was sold during the April 19 Lotto Max draw, making it one of the biggest winning tickets sold via its website.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, the company revealed several other life-changing prizes also scored last night, including a few worth a million dollars.

Lotto Max reported that three $1 million Maxmillions prizes were sold in Hamilton, Bowmanville, Chatham-Kent County, followed by an Encore prize worth $1 million in Oakville.

Another ticket worth $168,471.10 was sold in Ottawa, while two Encore tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Thunder Bay and Whitby.

If none of these vast fortunes end up in your pocket, you could always take a crack at the next Lotto Max jackpot, which will be set at an estimated $17 million. The draw takes place on Friday, April 22.

Despite the lousy weather, Ontarians appear to be saving their luck for the lottery, with some impressive wins popping up this spring.

Last month, a Mississauga resident hit the big time after his Daily Keno 10 resulted in a $50,000 win during the March 8, 2022, evening draw.

The winner, 46-year-old Lloyd Wright, admitted while collecting his prize that he had been playing the lottery for over a decade before the win. So, hang in there, folks.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

