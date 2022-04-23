Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 22 Are In & It's A $17 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your numbers! 💰
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 22 draw are out now so you can check to see if you're a winner.
With this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot that's being offered is a whopping $17 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 22
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 22 are 13, 14, 23, 30, 34, 36 and 42. Plus, the bonus is 33.
When it comes to Encore, that number is 3876850.
Unfortunately, there was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada that matched all seven numbers for this draw's $17 million grand prize.
The Lotto Max jackpot for the next draw on April 26 will be higher because of that and $22 million will be up for grabs!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 19 draw were 1, 6, 10, 27, 42, 45 and 50. Then, the bonus was 43.
With Encore, that was 6454564.
For the Maxmillions that were offered, the winning numbers were:
- 2, 4, 5, 14, 25, 41 and 43
- 2, 6, 7, 18, 19, 24 and 27
- 2, 8, 10, 11, 12, 39 and 48
- 2, 11, 13, 23, 26, 27 and 32
- 3, 6, 10, 40, 45, 47 and 49
- 3, 10, 17, 25, 41, 44 and 45
- 4, 10, 24, 30, 45, 47 and 50
- 8, 13, 15, 23, 36, 39 and 47
- 9, 15, 22, 27, 37, 41 and 48
- 13, 22, 29, 35, 43, 46 and 49
The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was won with a ticket sold in Ontario and three of the $1 million Maxmillions that were up for grabs were also won in Ontario!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.