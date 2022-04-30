Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 29 Are In & It's A $28 Million Jackpot

Trending Senior Staff Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 29 draw have been revealed and now you can check to see if you've won anything.

There is a $28 million Lotto Max jackpot available to be won with this draw so get your tickets out!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 29

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 29 are 8, 9, 19, 32, 37, 46 and 48. Also, the bonus is 45.

When it comes to Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 1447595.

There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for this draw which means nobody won the $28 million.

However, the next Lotto Max jackpot for the draw on May 3 will be a massive $34 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 26

Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 26 draw were 3, 10, 15, 31, 35, 38 and 42. Then the bonus was 22.

For Encore, the number to have was 5028225.

Nobody won the draw's $22 million jackpot.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each worth $1 million.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...