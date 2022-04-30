Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, April 29 Are In & It's A $28 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 29 draw have been revealed and now you can check to see if you've won anything.
There is a $28 million Lotto Max jackpot available to be won with this draw so get your tickets out!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, April 29
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on April 29 are 8, 9, 19, 32, 37, 46 and 48. Also, the bonus is 45.
When it comes to Encore, the number to have on your ticket is 1447595.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada for this draw which means nobody won the $28 million.
However, the next Lotto Max jackpot for the draw on May 3 will be a massive $34 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 26
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the April 26 draw were 3, 10, 15, 31, 35, 38 and 42. Then the bonus was 22.
For Encore, the number to have was 5028225.
Nobody won the draw's $22 million jackpot.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each worth $1 million.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.