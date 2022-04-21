NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $1M After Playing For A Decade & Says She's In Shock

Her reaction was so wholesome.

Toronto Staff Writer
Robin Duncan picking up her cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

OLG | Handout

Going into shock? Usually, not a good thing. However, Ontario's latest lottery winner proves that it can be a surprisingly wholesome experience under the right circumstances.

Burlington local Robin Duncan won a mind-boggling $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order on March 8, 2022, in the Lotto Max draw.

Duncan told OLG that she played the lottery weekly for a decade. "LOTTO 6/49, LOTTO MAX and ONTARIO 49 are all my favourite games to play," she gushed while collecting her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Embracing the digital age, the mother and sales associate said she always checks her tickets using the OLG App.

"I saw Big Winner appear on the screen and I thought I won $1,000 at first. I started comparing the numbers and I realized I won $1 million," she added.

"I was in shock!"

As for what she plans to do with her life-changing funds, Duncan says she intends to put her winnings towards her retirement.

However, that doesn't mean she won't be investing in a bit of self-care to start. "I will celebrate with a trip to the beach to relax in the sun," she gleamed.

This week, Lotto Max reported three $1 million Maxmillions prizes were sold in Hamilton, Bowmanville, Chatham-Kent County, and an Encore prize worth $1 million in Oakville.

The jackpot will be set at an estimated $17 million. The draw takes place on Friday, April 22. So, if you're feeling lucky, it might be worth buying a ticket or two.

