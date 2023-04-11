Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Knew He'd Scored $1M But Was Still In A 'State Of Shock'
"It was a bit surreal."
Add Christopher Mosher to the list of people who couldn't believe their eyes when they discovered they'd become an Ontario lottery winner.
According to OLG, the West Lorne local won a life-changing $1 million after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the March 11, Ontario 49 draw.
While scanning his ticket at the store, the 51-year-old father recalled seeing $1 million briefly flashing on the screen. However, it disappeared so quickly that he wasn't sure if he'd actually seen it.
"It was a bit surreal, and I was in a state of shock," Mosher shared while collecting his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Thankfully, it didn't take the family man long to verify his win.
"I gave my ticket to the cashier to scan and when Big Winner appeared on the screen, I knew I won $1 million."
Subtlety is not his strong suit. Mosher strolled into his house shortly after the discovery, grinning ear-to-ear, and, well, his wife knew right away.
"She said, 'Did you win the lottery?' I said, yes – and I showed her the slip. She was so happy," he said.
Mosher's immediate plans for the sum consist of buying a new truck, paying off his mortgage, and helping his kids with their education expenses.
"I was hoping to retire before 60, so maybe this will help," he smiled.
How to play OLG Encore?
To include Encore in your play, simply ask your lottery retailer to add it to your Quick Picks for your host game. You can also mark the number of Encore plays you wish to participate in on your Selection Slip.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.