An Ontario Lottery Winner Says He Wants To 'Calm Down' Before Spending His $5 Million
"It's still hard to comprehend."
How long after becoming an Ontario lottery winner should you start spending money? There's no right answer, but Marek Lewandowski said he's waiting until he can "calm down."
According to OLG, Lewandowski, a resident of the Greater Toronto Area, won a stunning $5 million in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw on March 1, 2023.
While collecting his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, the 50-year-old father recalled what it felt like to hold the winning ticket in his hands.
"I thought I won $5,000 at first, but after a closer look I realized it was a $5 million win. I was calm but excited – I scanned it another four times. I was so amazed!" he shared.
However, quadruple-checking his ticket did little to ease the construction worker's mind.
"Even though I have this cheque – it’s still hard to comprehend. It's just amazing," the lottery winner said.
When asked about his plans for the sum, the family man admitted he wasn't in the right headspace to make any big moves.
"I want to calm down and really put some thought into it before making any decisions," Lewandowski concluded.
When is the next 6/49 draw?
Every Wednesday and Saturday, Lotto 6/49 presents players with the opportunity to win two multi-million dollar jackpots for $3 per play.
The Classic Draw offers a set $5 million jackpot for each draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a prize of $1 million.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and increases every time it's not won until it caps off at $60 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.