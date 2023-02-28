These Siblings Became Ontario Lottery Winners After Scoring $5M & One 'Fell To The Ground'
"I couldn't function for the next couple of days!"
A group of siblings became Ontario lottery winners last month, and, well — one could say their reactions were a tad extra.
OLG reported that the family members won $5 million after hitting big during the Lotto 6/49 jackpot draw on January 4.
The company listed their names as follows:
- "Thavarajah Ponnuthurai of Kleinburg
- Arulvathani Uthayakumar of Woodbridge
- Yogarajah Ponnuthurai of Woodbridge"
According to the siblings, reactions were mild at first, with Thavarajah recounting, "I went to the store to check our tickets, and I was so happy and excited when I saw we won $5 million."'
But things quickly escalated after Arulvathani was rung up, who was more than a little shocked by the good news.
"Oh my God, I couldn't believe it," she said. "I couldn't function for the next couple of days!"
With, Yogarajah also admitting to being a bit overwhelmed by the call:
"I cried a little and fell to the ground in shock."
The siblings later celebrated the win with their families over a big dinner.
"Everyone was so excited for us, "Arulvathani gushed. "My wife and kids all said, 'We're millionaires!'" added Yogarajah.
As for what's next, Arulvathani says she plans to purchase a car and share the rest with her kids. While, Yogarajah plans to buy a home as soon as possible.
"I'm going to purchase a new car for my son," Thavarajah revealed. "We're so grateful – I would have never thought that we would be lucky enough to win the lottery."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.