Ontario Lottery Winner Dreamt About His Winning Numbers Years Ago & Says He 'Can't Believe It'
"Dreams do come true."
Have you ever dreamt about winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire? Well, if you keep dreaming, it might actually come true.
An Ontario lottery winner scored a million dollars using four numbers he dreamt about a few years ago and it's so magical.
Minsoo Koh, an Oakville resident, won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the November 25, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The maintenance technician told OLG while picking up his winnings in Toronto that he plays the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 every week.
"I had a dream a few years ago and saw four of my numbers on my ticket. I can't believe it – dreams do come true," he added.
Initially, the technician thought he won $1,000 when he checked his ticket at the store but later discovered the sum was much bigger than that.
"I was so shocked. I was expecting to put $1,000 in the bank and now I'm a millionaire," the father said.
He decided to treat his wife with the winnings and take a trip to Florida with the family.
Just a few days later, OLG announced another Ontario lottery winner who took home a whopping $60 million.
Camellia Kazemi Talachi from Richmond Hill was so shocked by the amount that she stayed quiet about it during her 30-minute car ride home with her mom.
"I saw my life pass before my eyes as I stood there in shock. I kept thinking, 'Is this real?' I couldn't concentrate and started to shake," she explained.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.