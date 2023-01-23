Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario Lottery Winner Dreamt About His Winning Numbers Years Ago & Says He 'Can't Believe It'

"Dreams do come true."

Toronto Associate Editor
Have you ever dreamt about winning the lottery and becoming a millionaire? Well, if you keep dreaming, it might actually come true.

An Ontario lottery winner scored a million dollars using four numbers he dreamt about a few years ago and it's so magical.

Minsoo Koh, an Oakville resident, won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the November 25, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The maintenance technician told OLG while picking up his winnings in Toronto that he plays the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 every week.

"I had a dream a few years ago and saw four of my numbers on my ticket. I can't believe it – dreams do come true," he added.

Initially, the technician thought he won $1,000 when he checked his ticket at the store but later discovered the sum was much bigger than that.

"I was so shocked. I was expecting to put $1,000 in the bank and now I'm a millionaire," the father said.

He decided to treat his wife with the winnings and take a trip to Florida with the family.

Just a few days later, OLG announced another Ontario lottery winner who took home a whopping $60 million.

Camellia Kazemi Talachi from Richmond Hill was so shocked by the amount that she stayed quiet about it during her 30-minute car ride home with her mom.

"I saw my life pass before my eyes as I stood there in shock. I kept thinking, 'Is this real?' I couldn't concentrate and started to shake," she explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

